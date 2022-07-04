Desert Hot Springs Duplex Damaged by Fire

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Five adults were displaced this morning when their single story duplex was damaged by flames. The fire was reported at 2:35 a.m. in the 66000 block of Desert View Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The duplex was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived, officials said. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the displaced residents. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-07-04-2022 04:14