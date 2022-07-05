Inside the Making of “Mr. Malcolm’s List”

Theo James is unrecognizable (with his porn star mustache, I told him!) in the new romantic comedy "Mr. Malcolm’s List." In this interview, James is with Zawe Ashton who plays the seemingly scheming Julia Thistlewaite. Take a look at our interview as they talk about their characters and yes, Theo James’ mustache. Here’s the official synopsis of "Mr. Malcolm’s List" from Bleecker Street: When she fails to meet an item on his list of requirements for a bride, Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) is jilted by London’s most eligible bachelor, Mr. Malcolm (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù). Feeling humiliated and determined to exact revenge, she convinces her friend Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto) to play the role of his ideal match. Soon, Mr. Malcolm wonders whether he’s found the perfect woman…or the perfect hoax. "Mr. Malcolm’s List" is now out in theaters. For my complete interview of "Mr. Malcolm’s List," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/07/Mr__Malcolm_s_List_Interview_with_Theo_James_and_Zawe_Ashton.mp4