Freida Pinto and Sope Doris Talk About “Mr. Malcolm’s List” with Manny the Movie Guy

I enjoyed the Regency era romantic comedy "Mr. Malcolm’s List." Freida Pinto stars as Selina Dalton, a young woman in 1800s England who helps her friend Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) exact revenge on the most desirable bachelor of the season, Mr. Malcolm (Sope Dirisu). The bachelor rejected Julia for failing a requirement on his lift of qualifications for a bride. Take a look at my interview with Freida Pinto and Sope Dirisu as they take us behind the scenes of "Mr. Malcom’s List." "Mr. Malcolm’s List" is now out in select theaters. To see my complete "Mr. Malcolm’s List" interviews, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/07/Mr__Malcolm_s_List_Interview_with_Freida_Pinto_and_Sope_Dirisu.mp4