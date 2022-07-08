Small Earthquake Strikes near Coachella

COACHELLA (CNS) – A 3.1 magnitude earthquake centered near Salton City and about 30 miles south of Coachella was recorded at 3:29 a.m. today, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 9.9 miles west southwest of Salton City in Imperial County and 31.1 miles south of Coachella. It was about a mile deep. The quake was 31.9 miles southeast of La Quinta and 34.2 miles south of Indio. No injuries or damage was reported. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-07-08-2022 03:41