New Cathedral City Hotel And Restaurant Hosts Hiring Fairs

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A new boutique hotel and restaurant opening in Cathedral City, The Paloma Resort and Sol y Sombra, will host a job fair today seeking to fill about 50 open positions. The hiring event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, and will be followed by an additional fair Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The hotel is set to open on Aug. 4 at 67670 Carey Road. "We are thrilled to be opening this new Coachella Valley destination resort," hotelier Amy Brinkman said. "With modern and historic hotel options, superb dining, a unique bar experience and many other amenities, The Paloma Resort offers easy access to all that the desert has to offer including golf, shopping, festivals, hiking and nightlife." During the hiring events, candidates will tour and meet the 2.5-acre resort’s management while enjoying complimentary beverages and a signature dish from the restaurant. Candidates who are unable to do in-person interviews can submit their credentials and a cover letter to info@thepalomaresort.com, including their availability to tour the resort. Applicants will start within 10 days of being hired. Available positions include guest service agents, valet attendants, housekeepers, host/hostess, prep cooks, bartenders and more. In a role unique to the hotel, The Paloma Resort is hiring a pool attendant to serve Evian- misted lavender towels, frozen champagne grapes and cocktails as they pedal around the pool on a tricycle. The Paloma Resort comes with 66 rooms and private bungalows, spa services, event facilities and the Spanish-themed restaurant Sol Y Sombra. The resort’s rooms and suites all feature a king-sized bed, refrigerator/freezer, wet bar and fully stocked minibar, coffee makers and more. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-07-11-2022 01:27