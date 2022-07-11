Supplies Requested For CVRM Backpack Bonanza

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission in currently gathering school supplies for the upcoming back to school season. According to CVRM, 31% of the children in the Coachella Valley at or below the poverty level, and the organization is asking the community to help these kids reach academic success through their Backpack Bonanza program. School supplies including backpacks, notebooks, writing utensils will be accepted at boxes located across the Coachella Valley. "Being prepared for school is crucial," said Darla Burkett, Executive Director. "After food and shelter, education for children is a critical factor in helping break the cycle of poverty and we are grateful to help the community fill this need." Supplies will be accepted through August 4th at several locations including all locations of Chase Bank and Bank of America, Indio City Hall and Police Department, Marker Broadcasting in Palm Desert, Agua Caliente Corporate Offices in Palm Springs, Southwest Community Church, and Staples Locations in the Valley among other locations. Backpacks and supplies can also be dropped off at the Rescue Mission itself, located at 47470 Van Buren St. in Indio, or an online donation designated for the Backpack Bonanza can be made on the website at CVRM.org. The goal is to distribute the supplies to 2,500 low-income children on Saturday, August 6 starting at 7 a.m. Of the homeless, 20 percent are children under the age of 18 and there are over 150,000 homeless public school students in California. Since 1971, the Rescue Mission has strived to meet the ever-growing needs of individuals, who for a variety of reasons, have found themselves without the basic necessities of life. A dedicated staff and volunteers serve more than 198,000 hot meals annually and provide 72,000 nights of safe shelter to men, women and children. Food, clothing, and showers are also provided for those who do not shelter at the Mission.