Banning Man Arrested in Alleged Shooting While Intoxicated in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A 24-year-old Banning man was arrested today on suspicion of firing gunshots in Palm Springs while intoxicated. Winston Apolonio Ceja Cortez was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of various weapons violations, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. He was being held on $10,000 bail. Police said that, at about 1 a.m., officers responded to South Palm Canyon Drive and Baristo Road on a report of gunshots in the area. The caller told a dispatcher that the driver of a black Nissan Sentra appeared to have a firearm and was last seen near West Ramon Road, according to authorities. Ceja was found lying on the ground next to the Nissan and appeared to be intoxicated, according to authorities. He was allegedly also in possession of a semi-automatic pistol with a high-capacity magazine, police said. No people, vehicles or structures were struck by gunfire, according to police. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-07-13-2022 12:08