One Person Extricated From Rolled Over Vehicle

Fire crews extricated one person from a vehicle that rolled over in Thousand Palms Thursday. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to an accident on Monterey Avenue and Varner Road around 8 a.m. Thursday. According to the fire department, one person was extricated from a rolled over vehicle with moderate injuries. The person was transported to a hospital. A spokesperson with the fire department told City News Service that California Highway Patrol took over the investigation was looking into the cause of the rollover. There were no other injuries reported.