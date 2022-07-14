Small Quake Strikes South of Coachella

COACHELLA (CNS) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck today roughly 30 miles south-southeast of Coachella, but there were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 11:54 a.m., hitting about 2.5 miles southwest of Salton City. It was quickly followed by a smaller aftershock, with a magnitude of 2.5. The temblor struck at a depth of about two miles.