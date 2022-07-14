Woman Allegedly Overstays at Airbnb With Two Handguns, Pleads Not Guilty

COACHELLA (CNS) – A 33-year-old woman was being held on $100,000 today for allegedly overstaying in an Airbnb with two handguns. Jamie Marie Dellinger of Coachella was charged with four felony counts — of embezzlement, being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm, possessing an undetectable firearm and possessing ammunition. She was also charged with a misdemeanor count for receiving stolen property. She pleaded not guilty to all charges on Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Coachella Community Action Team and patrol deputies responded to the 86-100 block of Sonoma Creek in Coachella to a report of someone staying past their paid time at an Airbnb. Airbnb’s policy on overstaying states that the host retains the right to re-enter the home and can make the guest leave in a manner consistent with applicable law. Dellinger was contacted and found to be on active county probation, according to authorities. Deputies allegedly found in her possession a "ghost gun" and a handgun that was reported as stolen. Dellinger was arrested Monday and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, according to inmate records. According to court records, Dellinger was on supervised released after pleading guilty to two counts of vehicle theft in 2017. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-07-14-2022 16:04