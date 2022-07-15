Deadly Stabbing At Palm Desert Hotel Leaves 2 Dead

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A man and woman were stabbed to death in a parking lot in Palm Desert today. Deputies from Riverside County’s Palm Desert Sheriff’s station responded to the 72300 block of State Highway 111 to a report of a stabbing, Sgt. Edward Soto told City News Service. A video from the Desert Sun shows police at the crime scene outside Springhill Suites by Marriott Palm Desert, 72322 Highway 111. Soto told CNS that when deputies arrived, three subjects were suffering from stab wounds in the parking lot and Cal Fire pronounced the woman and a man dead at the scene. A third person was wounded, and transported to an area hospital in critical but stable condition, Soto told CNS. It was unclear whether he was a suspect in the killings. The sheriff department’s Homicide unit was investigating the incident. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-07-15-2022 13:41