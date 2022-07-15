Investigation Underway into Burned Body Found in Vehicle in Thermal

THERMAL (CNS) – UPDATE ON 7/29/22 – Investigators received positive identification of the victim. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Jesus M. Hernandez of Coachella. Investigators have made next of kin notification. Based on the on-going investigation, this case is being investigated as a homicide. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call Investigator Loureiro of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Glasper of the Thermal Sheriff’s Station at 760-863-8990. ORIGINAL STORY ON 7/14/22 – A burned body was found inside of a vehicle today in Thermal today and Cal Fire and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department are investigating. Around 2 a.m. Thursday, Thermal Station deputies assisted Cal Fire crews in the 83000 block of Avenue 60 with a report of a burned body in a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s department. According to authorities, Cal Fire crews discovered the unidentified deceased body while extinguishing the car fire. The sheriff’s department’s Central Homicide Unit and arson investigators from Cal Fire are investigating the crime scene. The cause of the fire was unknown. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-07-14-2022 17:08