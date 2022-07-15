Pedestrian Injured in Cathedral City Crash

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS)- A 74-year-old Palm Springs man was hospitalized today with moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Cathedral City. Officers from the Cathedral City Police Department were called at 10:14 p.m. Thursday to East Palm Canyon Drive, east of Cree Road, regarding a vehicle hitting a pedestrian, said Sgt Mark Robles. Upon their arrival, officers found the victim lying in the westbound lanes of East Palm Canyon Drive with moderate injuries. Cathedral City Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene to provide medical aid and took the pedestrian to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. Police said the victim was emitting "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" when they arrived at the scene. Witnesses stated the driver did not veer out of her lane and was driving the speed limit at the time of the accident, Robles said. She was not injured and was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to police. Westbound traffic on East Palm Canyon Drive between Canyon Plaza and Golf Club Drive was closed for approximately 30 minutes. The Cathedral City Police Department is investigating the collision. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-07-15-2022 00:59