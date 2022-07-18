Palm Springs City Manager Announces Resignation

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Palm Springs City Manager Justin Clifton announced his resignation today, saying he will step down Sept. 16. Clifton told city staffers in an email that while the decision was difficult, it was the right one for him and his family. "I’ve loved seeing numerous teams lean-in to building great workplace culture and know that you will continue that journey beyond my transition," Clifton said in announcing his pending departure. "I also feel good that there is a very strong administrative team in place to continue to steer the organization forward." He said he will prepare for what he hopes is a seamless transition in the coming weeks. Clifton previously served as the city manager for Sedona, Arizona, for nearly 6 years, prior to joining Palm Springs in April 2021. "During his service we have weathered a remarkable series of challenges," said Mayor Lisa Middleton. "In each of the challenges, he has shown a clear ability to engage with residents, staff and council. We appreciate his need to move forward with a new opportunity." She said a search process involving public input will begin promptly to find a replacement. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-07-18-2022 13:03