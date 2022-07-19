Blaze Breaks out on Ranch Land East of Temecula, Burning Three Acres

TEMECULA (CNS) – A brush fire erupted Tuesday on ranch property just east of Temecula, scorching roughly three acres before crews stopped it. The non-injury blaze was reported about 3:20 p.m. in the area of De Portola and Anza roads, near the California Ranch Company, a horse training facility, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a moderate rate in "light flashy fuels." Two Cal Fire air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters were called in to assist in the firefight, enabling crews to stop the forward rate of spread just after 4 p.m., according to officials at the scene. https://twitter.com/CALFIRERRU/status/1549533063016636416?cxt=HHwWgICjzY2HhoErAAAA One residence near the fire was evacuated as a precaution, though there was no indication the property was damaged. There were no reports of injuries to horses or other animals. The tankers cleared the area at 4 p.m. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.