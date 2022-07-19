Life Stream’s 2022 9 Cities Blood Drive Challenge

For the 10th year in a row, nine cities across the Coachella Valley are entering into friendly competition for a great cause. As the summer slump sets in hospitals and clinics across the Southern California region are in need of blood amidst a shortage brought on by Covid-19 and the season. The goal of this year’s challenge is to gather more than enough blood donations to help patients in need. The challenge is from July 1 – August 31. Anyone interested in participating can go to fixed Life Stream donor sites in La Quinta, Rancho Mirage or any other Riverside County location and ask for their donations to count toward their city of choice. LifeStream is the exclusive blood provider for Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage and JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio. Participants will receive a special edition T-shirt, beach towel and coupon for a free scoop at Ben & Jerry’s at The River in Rancho Mirage, while supplies last. Additionally, every donor has a chance to win: A 2-night stay at the Ace Hotel and Swim Club in Palm Springs. A Jeep tour for two—courtesy of Desert Adventure Jeep Tours. A table-top gas grill—courtesy of Southwest Gas. A $100 Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers gift basket. A $50 Quick Quack Car Wash gift basket. On top of that, the most successful blood drive chair people have the chance to win: A year (52 scoops) of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream. Two tickets to LifeStream’s Thanks4Giving Gala featuring entertainment by 3-time Grammy nominee Taylor Dane. A $100 Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers gift basket. More information can be found at lstream.org/9cities.