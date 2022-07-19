Taser used in fight at The Shops at Palm Desert

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to The Shops at Palm Desert parking lot just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in regards to a possible shooting inside the location. According to Sergeant Edward Soto, with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, deputies learned a verbal dispute ensued between several subjects that escalated into a physical altercation. During the altercation, one subject was tased. The suspects were reported to have fled the location on foot. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies checked for witnesses and surveillance camera footage to assist in the identification of the subjects involved. There were no injuries to mall employees and no damage to mall property. No further details are available at this time. Taser used during fight in Palm Desert