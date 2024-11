Two Teens Behind Bars for Alleged Armed Robbery in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Two teens were behind bars today for allegedly trying to rob a cannabis delivery driver at gunpoint in Desert Hot Springs. The suspects, aged 15 and 16, were arrested Tuesday and booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. One of them was also booked on suspicion of assault with a firearm, Desert Hot Springs police Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier told City News Service. Officers responded Monday morning to an apartment complex on the 66900 block of Ironwood Drive to a report of an armed robbery, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. A female driver, who was making a delivery, told officers that a male approached her, claimed to be the customer and made a forceful attempt to take the product from her, according to police. When she resisted, the suspect allegedly pointed a black handgun at her. "The other suspect actively participated in the setup and preparation of the robbery and was present in the area, however, did not physically engage the driver in the robbery." Saucier told CNS. According to police, she drove off while the suspect fled on foot. At around 11 a.m. Tuesday, investigators searched a residence near the scene of the crime where they found the two teens, police said. A firearm believed to have been used in the robbery was also recovered, according to police. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-07-20-2022 10:13