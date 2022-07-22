Blaze in Santa Ana River Bottom Burns over 40 Acres

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A blaze that erupted near a Jurupa Valley golf course, blackening more than 40 acres, was 30% contained Friday. The "Peralta Fire" was reported at 9:43 p.m. Friday in the area of Peralta Place and Riverview Drive, just east of the Jurupa Hills Country Club, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple engine crews from the county, Riverside Fire Department, Corona Fire Department and Murrieta Fire & Rescue were sent to the location and encountered flames moving through heavy brush along the Santa Ana River bottom. The blaze burned through the night, extending across the river bottom into the city of Riverside, close to Martha McLean-Anza Narrows Park, according to officials at the scene. There were no reports of damage to homes or other structures. As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, the fire was at 43 acres. #PeraltaFire MORNING UPDATE – Fire is now 43-acres and 30% contained. We remain in unified command. — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 22, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Officials said that, depending on winds and other conditions, the brusher could continue to expand. Riverside Fire Department crews established a strike team in the area of Grassy Trail Drive and Old Mill Road because of the proximity of flames on the south side of the river bottom to houses. The cause of the fire was under investigation. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.