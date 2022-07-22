County’s COVID Hospitalizations Climb, But Active Virus Cases Drop

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County climbed, but the confirmed active virus case count dropped in the last week, the Riverside University Health System said Friday. A comparison of data over the last seven days showed COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide were 260, compared to 222 a week ago, with 21 patients in the ICU, compared to nine a week ago. One month ago, 133 people were hospitalized throughout the county with a COVID infection, a dozen of whom were ICU patients. The ICU patient count had been hovering around 10 since the end of March, so the recent uptick represents a break in the trend line. Among those hospitalized with a COVID diagnosis in June, one in three patients had been fully vaccinated with a SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic, according to county public health figures. Data for July was not yet available. Officials said that the aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the public health documentation period began in March 2020 is 660,647. RUHS said that in the last 28 months, a total 6,584 deaths from virus- related complications have been recorded. The fatality count was at 6,566 a week ago. The number of known active virus cases in the county, based on available data, is 7,898, compared to 12,541 a week ago. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and recoveries from the current total — 660,647 – – according to the county Executive Office. Verified patient recoveries countywide are now 646,165. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.