John Cho and Mia Isaac Talk Amazon Prime’s “Don’t Make Me Go”

John Cho and Mia Isaac make a perfect father-daughter team in the new tearjerker "Don’t Make Me Go." He’s a father with a terminal disease and she is a daughter who reluctantly goes on a cross country road trip with her dad to discover each other and strengthen their relationship. Take a look at my interview with the actors as they take us behind-the-scenes. "Don’t Make Me Go" is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. For my complete "Don’t Make Me Go" interviews, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/07/John_Cho_and_Mia_Isaac_Talk__Don_t_Make_Me_Go_.mp4