Inland Respite Back to School Giveaway

Inland Respite held its 4th annual Back-to-School Giveaway Saturday in Palm Desert. Participants were clients and close family members of Inland Respite. The organization distributed more than 100 backpacks, school supplies and a few WalMart gift cards with value of up to $30. "The Back to School Giveaway event is such a wonderful opportunity that allows our team to give back to our served community. We look forward to seeing our individuals and their families as we prepare for the upcoming school year!" said Inland Respites Inc. President & CEO, Paul M. Santillan Inland Respite Inc. services over 3000 individuals with developmental disabilities in the Inland Empire, and over 600 families in the Coachella Valley. For the past 2 decades Inland Respite has provided care and companions to developmentally disabled individuals throughout Southern California. To learn more about Inland Respite visit www.inlandrespite.com or call (760) 342-2290.