Authorities Seek Help Identifying Suspect in Desert Hot Springs Killing

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Authorities asked for the public’s help today in identifying the suspect in a fatal shooting in Desert Hot Springs. Officers responded to the 66000 block of Buena Vista Avenue at around 2 a.m. on July 18 to a report of a shooting, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. Police said officers arrived to an adult male suffering from various gunshot wounds. They attempted life-saving measures before Cal Fire and EMS personnel took over, according to police. The man was transported to the Desert Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries on Monday, police said. His name was withheld, pending notification of his next of kin. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the case was asked to call the police department’s detective Eddie Cole at 760-329- 2904, ext. 294 or Sgt. Chris Saucier at 760-329-2904, ext. 382. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-07-26-2022 16:19