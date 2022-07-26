Beautiful Day Shines in the La Quinta Cove

Husband and wife team, Justin and Mackenzie, have opened a new farm to table restaurant and are planting their roots in La Quinta. "We wanted a place that we could grow our family," said Justin Jenkins. "We live in the cove. We really wanted to integrate with this community," he continued. Just four months ago, the duo opened "It’s A Beautiful Day" restaurant, nestled in the La Quinta Village shopping center on the corner of Calle Tampico and Washington Street. This isn’t their first time managing a restaurant. And because of the success in another part of the Coachella Valley, the Jenkins have been able to sustain with a couple of fans and a few true believers. "Our guest at the last restaurant really became family to us… we’ve been really lucky to have their support," said Mackenzie Jenkins. The new restaurant is open five days a week, Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The farm to table restaurant serves ethically sourced, good for the earth and seasonal types of cuisine. Justin describes the restaurant as vegforward. "We’re a very vegforward restaurant. That means vegans, gluten free… we got some keto stuff it’s all there." But meat-eaters don’t turn up your nose. They do serve real animal protein. "We have bacon and eggs and a few meat things," said Justin. "Anything we bring in has to meet a really high standard of how the animals are treated and how the Earth is treated." Their menu touts house made jams, hot sauce, the notable Huckle Berry Hot cakes and the fan favorite breakfast burrito. A full menu, location address and business hours can be found at itsabeautifulday.love.