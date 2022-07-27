Alleged Rock Thrower Charged for Starbucks Vandalism

INDIO (CNS) – A 42-year-old man accused of throwing a rock through the front window of the Starbucks Reserve in Palm Springs was charged Wednesday with vandalism. Joshua Taylor Moon is scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Wednesday afternoon on the single felony count of vandalism, with an enhancement for being on probation at the time of the alleged crime, according to court records. Moon was arrested Monday morning and was being held on $10,000 bail at the John J. Benoit Detention Center, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Police said officers responded to the Starbucks Reserve, 111 N. Palm Canyon Drive, around 7 a.m. Monday on a report of vandalism. With the help of a witness, officers were able to locate Moon and determined he had allegedly entered the Starbucks Reserve and broken the window from inside, according to police. According to court records, Moon pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of vandalism on July 13 for shattering the window of II Corso, a business next door to the Starbucks Reserve, with a rock on July 9. He was serving a year of summary probation for that crime when he was arrested in connection with Monday morning’s vandalism. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. Man Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Rock Through Window Of Starbucks Reserve