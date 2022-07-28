Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden Talk About “Uncoupled” with Manny the Movie Guy

Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden act as support of Neil Patrick Harris’ character in the new romantic dramedy "Uncoupled" from Netflix. Campbell is the co-worker and friend of Harris and Harden is their rich New York real estate client. I spoke with both actresses to talk about the show and its many themes. From Darren Star ("Sex and the City," "Emily in Paris") and Jeffrey Richman ("Modern Family"), "Uncoupled" is sweet, biting, and totally funny! "Uncoupled" is now out on Netflix. For more of my "Uncoupled" interviews, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/07/UNCOUPLED_Interview_with_Marcia_Gay_Harden__Tisha_Campbell.mp4