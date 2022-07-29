Thousand Palms Man Arrested in Connection to Several Commercial Burglaries

THOUSAND PALMS (CNS) A 46-year-old man was arrested in Thousand Palms Thursday on suspicion of committing several commercial burglaries. Kenneth Gene Cook of Thousand Palms was arrested on suspicion of seven counts of second-degree burglary, conspiracy and a probation violation, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Police said detectives were investigating several burglaries, mostly of restaurants, allegedly committed by the same person over the past few weeks and subsequently identified Cook as a suspect. Detectives found Cook in Thousand Palms and took him into custody, according to police. He was being held at the John J. Benoit Detention Center on $100,000 bail. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.