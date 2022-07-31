Neil Patrick Harris, Brooks Ashmanskas Talk to Manny the Movie Guy About “Uncoupled”

I had a great time binge-watching Netflix’s new series "Uncoupled." From Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, "Uncoupled" features Neil Patrick Harris as a newly single gay man navigating the dating scene after being unceremoniously dumped by his partner of 17 years. I spoke with NPH and co-star Brooks Ashmanskas who is as sweet and funny as his character Stanley. "Uncoupled" is now available on Netflix. For more of my "Uncoupled" interviews, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/07/Neil_Patrick_Harris_and_Brooks_Ashmanskas_in__Uncoupled_.mp4