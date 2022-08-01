Man Suspected in Fatal Stabbing on Bus in Desert Hot Springs Arrested

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 42-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death on a bus in Desert Hot Springs was behind bars today. Officers responded to a "disturbance" about 6 p.m. Friday in the 66300 block of Mission Lakes Boulevard, where they found a man who had been stabbed on a Sunline bus, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. First responders attempted to help the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The attacker, identified as Israel Perez of Desert Hot Springs, fled the scene but was arrested on Saturday about 100 miles away, near El Centro, at the intersection of Keystone Road and Highway 111, according to inmate records. Perez was booked into the Southwest Detention Center on suspicion of murder. He was being held on $1 million bail. Police said detectives also conducted a search in the 10000 block of Cactus Drive in Desert Hot Springs. Authorities did not give the victim’s name, age or place of residence. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-07-31-2022 17:38