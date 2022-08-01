State Budget Affords Free Lunch to All California Students

For the 2022-2023 school year the State of California is offering free meals to students enrolled in public schools. The universal free meals are apart of Education Code 419501.5, and are available to kids from TK to 12th grade. All breakfasts and lunches in California school districts will be free. Daniel Cappello, Director of Nutrition Services for DSUSD said the district also was approved for community eligibility. "This means no more applications for families," he said. He also added that in previous years the school district absorbed over $100,000 worth of school lunch debt. "Prior to COVID, about 70% of our district would have been free anyway, but now, the other 30% will be free as well," said Cappello. "If children are hungry, they’re not going to learn." Now, on a nationwide scale, both the U.S.D.A. and the Biden Administration are working closely toward a new school meal program that would affect students all across the country.