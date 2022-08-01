Thousand Palms Man Charged With Various Burglary And Vandalism Felony Charges

INDIO (CNS) – A 46-year-old man accused of committing several commercial burglaries in the Palm Springs area was charged today with various felony charges. According to the Palm Springs Police Department, detectives investigated several burglaries, mostly of restaurants, allegedly committed by the same person over the past few weeks and subsequently identified Kenneth Gene Cook of Thousand Palms as a suspect. Detectives found Cook in Thousand Palms and took him into custody on Thursday, according to police. Cook was charged with 14 felony counts, seven for burglary and seven for vandalism. He was being held at the John J. Benoit Detention Center, and Judge Burke E. Strunsky set his bail at $150,000 Monday morning, according to court records. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-08-01-2022 11:33