Virtual Job Fair Wednesday To Fill Riverside County Caregiver Positions

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A virtual job fair to fill hundreds of caregiver positions throughout Riverside County will be held Wednesday. The Department of Public Social Services continues to seek candidates for In-Home Supportive Services slots as demand for IHSS resources accelerates. Recruitment drives have been going for more than a year, and the latest one will be online from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Up to 1,000 positions need to be filled, according to DPSS. "The program is needed more than ever, as one in every five of the county's 2.5 million residents is age 60 or older — a population projected to swell by 250% in coming decades," according to an agency statement. Officials said that the greatest need currently is in the Coachella Valley, as well as in the communities of Anza, Blythe, Hemet and Idyllwild. There are about 34,000 IHSS caregivers available to assist 40,000 seniors countywide. Some of the caregivers are relatives of the residents who receive services under the IHSS system, which is state-mandated. The system is focused on assisting seniors, but disabled adults also qualify. Caregivers render assistance with personal grooming, light housekeeping, food service and transportation. The base wage for an IHSS caregiver is $15.50 per hour, and workers are entitled to benefits, including flexible work arrangements and sick leave. Although applicants don't need prior experience in caregiving, they must pass a background check in order to be hired. More information is available at RiversideIHSS.org.