Brush and Mulch Piles Burn in Thermal, Forcing Road Closure

THERMAL (CNS) – Firefighters were on the scene of a 10-acre fire that forced a road closure and evacuations in Thermal today. Fire crews went to the 87000 block of Avenue 66 at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday to a four-acre heavy brush and mulch piles blaze, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department The Riverside County Transportation Department announced the closure of Avenue 66 between Fillmore Street and Tyler Street at around 2:30 p.m. due to the fire. Within an hour of the road closure, the fire grew to at least 10 acres, according to the fire department. Evacuations were put in place south of Avenue 66, east of Martinez Road, north of Avenue 68 and west of Fillmore Street, fire officials said. Desert Mirage High School, at 86150 Avenue 66, was established as a care and reception site in the meantime. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-08-02-2022 15:51