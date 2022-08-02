Convicted Felon Charged For Alleged Possession of Narcotics For Sale

COACHELLA (CNS) – A 59-year-old convicted felon was charged today for allegedly being in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin with intention to sell. David Rodriguez of Indio was charged Tuesday morning with five felony counts for the import/sale/distribution of controlled substances into the state, possession of a firearm when previously convicted, possession of ammunition, and two counts for possession of controlled substances for sale. He also faces sentence enhancing allegations of committing a crime while on bail. On Thursday night, authorities stopped Rodriguez at Cesar Chavez Street and Avenue 50 in Coachella and searched his vehicle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said they found about two pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Rodriguez was arrested and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio. He was being held on $150,000 bail. According to authorities, his residence in the 82-100 block of Dr. Carreon Boulevard was then searched at around 11 p.m., with a warrant, by the Coachella Valley Narcotic Task Force and sheriff’s deputies, who allegedly found 580 fentanyl pills, powder fentanyl, more methamphetamine, heroin, ammunition and items indicative of selling narcotics. According to court records, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to a felony count in 2005 for being in possession of controlled substances. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-08-02-2022 10:03