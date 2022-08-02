Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, dead at 94

Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully died Tuesday night. He was 94. Vin Scully, the voice of the Dodgers for more than six decades, was beloved far beyond just the sports world. He was an American culture icon. Scully began his career with the franchise back in 1950 when the team was still in Brooklyn, and later stayed with the team and headed west to Los Angeles in 1958. In one of many iconic calls, in 1965, Sully called Sandy Koufax’s perfect game against the Chicago Cubs. Koufax headed to the mound in the ninth inning needing just three more outs. Scully, in his commanding voice, told listeners it was the "toughest walk of his career, I’m sure." Vin Scully dies at the age of 94 Tuesday night Vin Scully will go down as one of the greatest sports broadcasters of all time. Scully was 94.