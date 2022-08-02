Man Free From Jail After Hurling Rock Through Window of Starbucks Reserve

INDIO (CNS) – A 42-year-old man who was sentenced last week to more than a year in jail for throwing a rock through the front window of the Starbucks Reserve in Palm Springs was free from custody Tuesday thank to an early release program. Joshua Moon Courtesy PSPD According to the Palm Springs Police Department, Joshua Taylor Moon was freed by what is known as a "Fed Kick," described as "an early release program for non-violent offenders to prevent overcrowding in jail."In conjunction with his release, Moon was served with a restraining order requiring him to remain at least 200 yards away from the Starbucks Reserve.Moon was sentenced to a year and four months in county jail last Wednesday when he pleaded guilty to a vandalism charge that included an enhancement for being on probation at the time of the crime, according to the District Attorney’s Office.But he was released from jail within three days, according to PSPD Chief Andy Mills.Officers responded to the Starbucks Reserve, 111 N. Palm Canyon Drive, around 7 a.m. July 25 on a report of vandalism, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.With the help of a witness, officers were able to locate Moon and determined he had entered the Starbucks Reserve and broken the window from inside, according to police.He was arrested without incident.According to court records, Moon pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of vandalism on July 13 for shattering the window of II Corso, a business next door to the Starbucks Reserve, with a rock on July 9. He was serving a year of summary probation for that crime when he was arrested in connection with the Starbucks vandalism.Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.