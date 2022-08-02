Padres acquire outfielder Juan Soto from Washington Nationals

The San Diego Padres have acquired outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals in exchange for 1B/DH Luke Voit, shortstop CJ Abreams, outfielder Robert Hassell III and James Wood, left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore, and right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana. Soto, the hottest name on the market, is batting .246 with .408 OBP, 17 doubles, one triple, 21 home runs, 46 RBI and 62 runs scored in 101 games played this season. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound left-handed hitter currently leads the majors with 91 walks, 31 more than the next closest player on the list (Max Muncy, 57), and ranks 2nd in the National League in OBP and tied for 8th in home runs. In July, Soto won the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby championship at Dodger Stadium, becoming the second-youngest player ever to win the competition after defeating Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez in the final round. Josh Bell is hitting .301 with a .384 OBP, .877 OPS, 24 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 57 RBI, 49 walks and 52 runs scored in 103 games this season. Bell currently ranks tied for 3rd in the NL in multi-hit games (34), 4th in OBP, 5th in AVG, 6th in hits and 7th in OPS. A 2019 NL All-Star (DH), he has a .266 average with a .353 OBP, .824 OPS, 153 doubles, 17 triples, 127 home runs, 454 RBI and 410 runs scored in 799 career games between the Pittsburgh Pirates (2016-2020) and Nationals (2020-22).