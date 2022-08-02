Takano Arrives in Taiwan as Part of Pelosi’s Delegation

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Rep. Mark Takano, D-Riverside, was part of the six- member congressional delegation led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi that arrived in Taiwan Tuesday for the first official visit by a House speaker to the nation in 25 years."Our congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy," Pelosi, D-San Francisco, said in a statement."Our visit is part of our broader trip to the Indo-Pacific — including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan — focused on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance. Our discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo- Pacific region."America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy."Our visit is one of several congressional delegations to Taiwan and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances. The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo."The visit has prompted fears it would cause a crisis in relations between the U.S. and China, whose one-China principle states that Taiwan and mainland China are both part of China.Earlier Tuesday, the delegation was in Malaysia, where it met with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah."We engaged in wide-ranging discussion on advancing our shared goals for a free and secure Indo-Pacific," Pelosi said.The delegation participated in an inter-parliamentary exchange presided over by Speaker of the Malaysian Parliament Azhar Harun earlier Tuesday, with topics including security challenges, economic opportunities and governance priorities."Our governance conversations centered on integrity in government, addressing the climate crisis and fighting COVID," Pelosi said. "We agreed to continue collaborating on our shared security interests, economic priorities, trade, human trafficking and climate issues."The trip began Sunday in Honolulu, where the delegation received a briefing from the leadership of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and visited the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor. The delegation was in Singapore on Monday, meeting with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, President Halimah Yacob and other officials and business leaders.The delegation is also scheduled to visit South Korea and Japan, according to a statement from Pelosi’s office released Sunday.Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc