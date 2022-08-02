Takano Meets with Malaysian Leaders as Part of Pelosi’s Delegation

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Rep. Mark Takano, D-Riverside, today met with Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah as part of a six-member congressional delegation led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "We engaged in wide-ranging discussion on advancing our shared goals for a free and secure Indo-Pacific," Pelosi, D-San Francisco, said in a statement. The delegation participated in an inter-parliamentary exchange presided over by Speaker of the Malaysian Parliament Azhar Harun earlier Tuesday, with topics including security challenges, economic opportunities and governance priorities. "Our governance conversations centered on integrity in government, addressing the climate crisis and fighting COVID," Pelosi said. "We agreed to continue collaborating on our shared security interests, economic priorities, trade, human trafficking and climate issues." The delegation was in Singapore Monday, meeting with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, President Halimah Yacob and other officials and business leaders. The delegation went to Singapore "to reaffirm our strong partnership with an important ally and friend," Pelosi said. "In bilateral meetings with key government leaders, we focused on how our nations can continue working together on security and stability, economic growth and trade and values-based governance." The delegation "discussed our ongoing collaboration to uphold and strengthen a rules-based international order" and "key issues related to trade and business investment" in its meeting with Lee, Pelosi said. The meeting with Halimah "focused on the U.S.-Singapore alliance, including in promoting security in the region, responding to the pandemic and combating the climate crisis," Pelosi said. "The discussion was distinguished with special attention on the advancement of women in our society," she said. Halimah is Singapore’s first female president. The delegation also met with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Senior Ministers Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Teo Chee Hean. Teo "gave us a clear report on Singapore’s efforts to address the climate crisis as a country that was susceptible to rising sea levels," Pelosi said. The delegation "engaged with leaders of the business community and underscored the importance of public-private sector collaboration to foster strong economic growth across the region" and "asked for their support for the LGBTQ community in Singapore," Pelosi said. In 2012, Takano became the first openly gay person of color elected to Congress. The trip began Sunday in Honolulu, where the delegation received a briefing from the leadership of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and visited the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor. The delegation is also scheduled to visit South Korea and Japan, according to a statement from Pelosi’s office released Sunday. CNN reported Monday that Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of the tour of Asia, according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a U.S. official, despite warnings from Biden administration officials who are worried about China’s response to such a high-profile visit. Taiwan was not among the nations listed in the Sunday statement. In her latest weekly news conference Friday, Pelosi said, "I don’t ever talk about my travel because, as some of you know, it’s a security issue." Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-08-02-2022 03:32