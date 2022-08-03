CVUSD Hosts Signing Day Head Start and Preschool Programs

Dozens of Coachella Valley 3, 4 and 5-year-olds are putting the pencil to the paper for an early education. Coachella Valley Unified School District invited parents and future students to sign up for Transitional Kindergarten (TK) and Kindergarten before the start of the 2022 – 2023 school year. Indio child "signs" up for Tk at CVUSD Signing Day Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The signing day event was held at the district office in Thermal nearly a week before the start of the school year. Onika Valdez enrolled her daughter for a preschool at Palm Valley Elementary and said she loves the teachers and the program. "I feel like she’s going to go into kinder ready to go." Christina Vargas attended signing day with her 3-year-old and although her daughter is nervous about going to school they are ready for the school year to start. "I’m super excited," said Vargas. She’s kind of nervous, but we’re ready for it," she continued. Students eligible for TK are turning 5 years old between September 2, 2022 and February 2, 2023. Students eligible for Kindergarten need to be 5 years old on or before September 1, 2022. The first day of class for students is Thursday, August 11th. Marcella Zamudio Director of Early Learners at CVUSD welcomed both parents and students to the site and said enrollment is still open. "Anyone who is on public assistance will meet the minimum qualifications, and if you’re not on public assistance we’ll help you qualify to see what program best fits the needs of your family," she said. Guardians need to show proof of a valid address within school district boundaries, immunization record, local physician name and phone number, and a birth verification paperwork. Enrollment is still under way in person or online. More information can be found by calling 760-848-1075 or by visiting CVUSD.US under the "enrollment" tab.