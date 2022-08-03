Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing on Bus in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 42-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death on a bus in Desert Hot Springs was charged with murder Wednesday. In addition to murder, Israel Eduardo Perez of Desert Hot Springs was charged with one felony count of being a convicted felon and narcotic addict owning or possessing a firearm. He’s slated to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to a disturbance at about 6 p.m. Friday in the 66300 block of Mission Lakes Boulevard, where they found a man who had been stabbed on a Sunline bus, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. First responders attempted to help the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Perez allegedly fled the scene and was arrested on Saturday about 100 miles away, near El Centro, at the intersection of Keystone Road and Highway 111, according to inmate records. Perez was being held at the Southwest Detention Center on $1 million bail. Police said detectives also conducted a search in the 10000 block of Cactus Drive in Desert Hot Springs. Authorities did not give the victim’s name, age or place of residence. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-08-03-2022 11:30