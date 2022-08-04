Mall of America will remain closed after lockdown lifted

(CNN) — A lockdown has been lifted at the Mall of America after shots were fired in an isolated incident, according to a tweet from Bloomington Police. The suspect fled the mall on foot and officers are interviewing witnesses, according to the tweet. A victim has not yet been located or identified, police said. The mall will be closed for the evening, Bloomington police said. Once the lockdown is lifted at the Mall Of America the mall will be closed for the evening. — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) August 4, 2022 This is a developing story and will be updated. window.addEventListener(‘load’, function() { (function(c, id, p, d, w){ var i = d.createElement(‘iframe’); i.height = ‘0’; i.width = ‘0’; i.style = { display: ‘none’, position: ‘absolute’, visibility: ‘hidden’ }; i.src = "https://newsource-embed-prd.ns.cnn.com/articles/cnnvan-stats.html?article_id="+id+"&category="+c+"&publisher="+p+"&url=” + encodeURI(w.location); d.body.appendChild(i); })("National", "h_a0f3178260883abcb4581942b1c70435", "1163", document, window)}) The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.