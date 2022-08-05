Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians Donation Backpacks to CVUSD

The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians donated 700 backpacks to the Coachella Valley Unified School District on Friday. The tribe’s chairman Darryl Mike said they want to invest in the education and future of the children in the Coachella Valley. "The youth in the East Valley where he was also raised is very important to him," said George Nichols, Chief Administrative Officer for Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. "For those underprivileged and those that are even privileged." In the coming days, hundreds more backpacks will be donated to other schools in the Coachella Valley and the High Desert. "The tribe loves to be a good partner in the community and looks to invest in our children and the future of the Coachella Valley," said Nichols. The backpacks will be distributed Monday, August 8 at the CVUSD office from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. or until supplies last.