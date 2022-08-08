Inside Season 3 of Netflix’s “Dream Home Makeover”

Shea and Syd McGee are embarking on the third season of their popular Netflix show "Dream Home Makeover." I spent some time with the makeover couple to talk about season 3 and why they are very thankful. They’re making life beautiful indeed. "Dream Home Makeover" season 3 is now available on Netflix. For more on my "Dream Home Makeover" interview, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/08/Dream_Home_Makeover_Interview.mp4