Local Residents Star in New Documentary “The Jewish Jail Lady and the Holy Thief”

It was such a delight to meet Palm Springs residents Harriet Rosetto (the Jewish jail lady) and her holy thief, Rabbi Mark Borovitz. From directors Barry Rosenthal and Victor Velle, the documentary focuses on the history of Beit T’shuva, a Jewish recovery center in Los Angeles. This eye-opening film speaks volumes on their love for each other and their community. "The Jewish Jail Lady and the Holy Thief" had its premiere at the Temple Sinai in Palm Desert. For more information on the film and where to see it, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/08/The_Jewish_Jail_Lady_and_the_Holy_Thief.mp4