Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine on Falling in Love in “Purple Hearts”

Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine make a perfect pair in the new Netflix romantic drama "Purple Hearts." She plays a liberal waitress/singer and he is a conservative marine. She’s blue, he’s read, and together, they’re purple. From director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, "Purple Hearts" is sweet and grounded even though it has the beats of a romcom. Fall in love with "Purple Hearts," now out on Netflix. For more of my "Purple Hearts" interview, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/08/Inside_New_Netflix_Romantic_Drama__Purple_Heart_.mp4