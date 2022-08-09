Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops For 43rd Time in 44 Days

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Tuesday for the 36th consecutive day and 43rd time in the past 44 days, decreasing 3.2 cents to $5.324, its lowest amount since March 7. The average price has dropped 92.2 cents over the past 44 days, including 1.1 cents Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.006 since rising to a record $6.33 on June 14. The average price is 18.4 cents less than one week ago and 72.9 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.021 more than one year ago. The national average price dropped for the 56th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 2.6 cents to $4.033. It has dropped 98.3 cents since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. The national average price is 15.6 cents less than one week ago and 66.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 84.3 cents more than one year ago. "Oil is the primary ingredient in gasoline, so less expensive oil is helpful in taming pump prices," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. "Couple that with fewer drivers fueling up, and you have a recipe for gas prices to keep easing." Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.