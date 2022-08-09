Flood Watch Issued for Parts of Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A flood watch has been issued for parts of Riverside County starting at noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The flood watch is in effect until Tuesday evening in the Riverside County mountains, Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning. The cities of Palm Springs, La Quinta, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Lucerne Valley, Apple Valley, Banning, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Indio and Desert Hot Springs are under flood watch. Flooding is caused by excessive rainfall. Scattered thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening. The NWS recommends those living in areas prone to flooding to be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.