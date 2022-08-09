Palm Springs Firefighter Injured Battling House Fire

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A Palm Springs firefighter suffered burns and a leg injury today while battling a house fire. Fire crews responded around 5 p.m. to the blaze in the 600 block of Via Corta, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department. ALERT- Fire units are currently on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 600 block of Via Corta. One resident is currently being treated on scene by paramedics. pic.twitter.com/1n8XsJmQWi — Palm Springs Fire Department (@PalmSpringsFire) August 10, 2022 Fire officials said one resident was treated on the scene by paramedics, and about 15 minutes later, a firefighter was taken to a hospital. No other details were immediately available. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-08-09-2022 17:43