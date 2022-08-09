Tramway Flooding Closure Continues Through Next Week

PALM SPRINGS, CA (August 9, 2022) Due to extended clean-up efforts after Monday’s flash flood event, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will remain closed through Sunday, August 14. According to Tramway General Manager Nancy Nichols, "After completing a thorough inspection earlier today, we realized that it would take additional days for the mud and debris to be fully removed from our equipment and dock area. We sincerely regret the inconvenience this is causing our visitors and appreciate their understanding." The Tramway closed Monday at 4:30 p.m., affecting 234 customers, after flash floods passed through the area. Further updates will be provided, but the Tramway is currently scheduled to reopen on Monday, August 15.